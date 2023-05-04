ADVERTISEMENT

Highways Dept. to take up work to fill missing links in the network of drains across Chennai

May 04, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officials say six locations have been identified; a 400-metre drain was built on Poonamallee High Road and funds for construction of the link under the railway line deposited with railways

The Hindu Bureau

The Highways Department has planned to construct storm-water drains (SWD) to fill missing links in the network. Twelve such missing links have been identified — six on Anna Salai and three each on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai and Poonamallee High Road.

These are points where old drains existed and got damaged or where the quantum of rainfall had exceeded the capacity of the drain, said an official source.

One point where such a drain is required is on Poonamallee High Road near the Government College for Fine Arts. The 450-metre-long drain will extend up to the railway line, beneath which the railways will construct the link. This work was estimated to cost ₹4.5 crore. The department had deposited ₹10 crore with the Southern Railway for the work.

These works would be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹70 crore. These were part of the ₹130-crore construction works recently announced by the Highways Minister E. V. Velu.

Meanwhile, a meeting of representatives of various departments was convened on Thursday to discuss issues pertaining to construction of a drain connecting General Patters Road junction and the Cooum cutting across Anna Salai. Although just before the last monsoon the Highways Department had cut the road to place a precast concrete culvert at the location, it was unable to do so because of the presence of a large number of cables, sewage and water mains and sewage flowing via existing storm-water drain.

This year, the department is taking steps to complete the work on the stretch. The cables had to be shifted and sewage properly connected and treated, said another source.

