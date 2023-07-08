Highways dept. to build storm-water drain along Kovalam-Kelambakkam Road

July 08, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

To prevent flooding on the Kelambakkam-Kovalam Road, the Highways department will soon construct storm-water drains and box culvert letting water into the Buckingham Canal.

This major district road in Chengalpattu district offers connectivity between Rajiv Gandhi Salai and the East Coast Road and water stagnation causes traffic blocks during the monsoon.

“Water usually stagnates near the Kovalam lake and it flows across the road to reach the canal. We pump excess water to ensure that the road can be used. If the volume of water is high, pumping takes time,” said a source in the Highways Department.

The drain, running to 4 km, is being constructed in nine packages and as part of flood mitigation work for 2023-24. At the disposal point, a culvert has been proposed to drain water one side of the road to the other side.

K. Sivaraman, a resident of Thiruporur, said the road was a vital link to Kelambakkam, Kovalam, Thiruporur and Navalur. “It gets flooded and so also the adjacent salt pans. Many times, during monsoon, the road gets submerged and is blocked for traffic. We welcome the effort to construct drain along the road,” he added.