Highways dept. ropes in sub-contractors to speed up storm-water drain work

All agencies are working in tandem to ensure end connectivity and proper disposal of water flowing into drains, say officials

In an effort to speed up the work, the Highways department has brought in more contractors. Minister for Highways E.V. Velu, who has held inspections daily this week, told The Hindu that the department had engaged sub-contractors at several locations, including Wall Tax Road, Velachery-Tambaram Road and on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai where a 700-metre-long drain is under construction to carry rainwater to the Adyar.

“If the work had been entrusted to a single contractor, we have brought in additional contractors with men and machinery to speed up the work. These are smaller contractors from rural areas and the cost would have to be borne by the contractor who is carrying out the work,” he said.

Mr. Velu said that due to heavy traffic on city roads, the men were forced to work only between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. “This leaves us with very small window for work. We cannot leave heavy machinery on the roadside to carry out the work so we move everything daily,” he said.

“There is pressure on us, which is why there are inspections every night,” he said. This year, most of the work by the department is meant to provide relief to residents of interior roads and not just those using arterial roads.

On Anna Salai, the contractors dug up the road near the dargah at night to put in place huge box-like concrete structures. This drain would carry water from G.P. Road to the other side of the road from where it would be diverted to the nearby water course. The police had cordoned off those sides when the work was carried out and the road was restored by the morning.

Amandeep Singh Kandhari, a resident of Royapettah, said that many shopkeepers on the road like his friend Ravi had raised the shop floor and constructed steps to keep their wares safe.

“Many move the items to warehouses or to storage spaces above the shops. However, if there is continuous rain, they keep the shops shut because rainwater is splashed whenever vehicles pass on that stretch. Earlier, the Metro had constructed a drain but that was incomplete and therefore did not work optimally,” he said and hoped that the new drain would carry large volume of water.

Similarly, on Poonamallee High Road at Vepery junction, since the volume of water was huge and the arterial road was at a higher elevation, the road was cut at night to build a new macro drain.

“A few years ago, one night there was heavy downpour and my car stopped in that water. It came up to about two feet and I could not open the door for fear that water would enter the car. So, I sat inside for about an hour waiting for the water level to go down. A drain, a large one at that, is necessary at that location,” said Guru, who works in the area.

Sumps constructed

At Kolathur junction, two sumps have been constructed on either side of Jawaharlal Nehru Salai to trap the water from the neighbouring residential area. The water will later be pumped out to a nearby canal. A staff at Kovilpatti Murukku Kadai said the area was notorious for water stagnation. “One sump has been completed and the other one is almost ready. We hope that they will serve the purpose well during rain,” Mr. Guru said.

In south Chennai, the department is constructing a drain across the Velachery-Tambaram Road near a private dental college so that excess water from the Public Works Department’s Anai Eri drains into the Pallikaranai marsh. “The last mile connectivity is being completed now and hopefully the work will end before the onset of the monsoon,” said an official of the Highways department.

Another official in the Highways department said the work was being carried out to ensure connectivity to various drains. "Missing links often pose problems. This year we are addressing those and also ensuring that places with more flooding get macro drains," he said.