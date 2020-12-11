Highways Dept., Railways will now focus on widening culverts

CHENNAI

11 December 2020 08:15 IST

Six places have been identified in city for corrective action

Fixing problem points in its stormwater drain (SWD) network is what the Highways Department has embarked upon this monsoon. After installing temporary pipes at various locations on city roads to aid water flow, it has now shifted focus to fixing culverts that carry water beneath the railway tracks.

“Apart from frequent silting up and blockage due to dumping of garbage into these culverts, these spaces are used to draw power and internet cables, leaving not much space for rainwater to run. Local bodies, too, face similar issues. Since they do not have enough capacity, adjacent roads and sometimes even the space near the tracks get flooded,” said an official.

Six spots — Vepery, Periyamet, St. Thomas Mount, Pallavaram, Chromepet and Tiruvallur Nagar — have been identified by the department for corrective action. “We used multiple pumps to remove water but it took time for it to run to nearby canals. We want to ensure that these culverts have more carrying capacity, especially because we have been having extreme rain incidents. We want to redesign our network at places so that collection points carry more water,” said a senior official.

Recently, Chief Engineer (Construction and Maintenance) Shanthi visited the spots and directed officials to take up the issues with other departments and ensure that water did not stagnate on the roads.

Apart from issues with culverts beneath railway tracks, the closure of natural water courses was a problem that local bodies and highways faced. “For instance, vast open spaces along the Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Road used to hold the run-off from residential areas; over the years they have been filled up and construction has happened, leading to areas being flooded. Roads are carrying all the water and there is not much space for groundwater recharge,” said another official.

A retired town planner said what was needed was a comprehensive study of the SWD network and the natural flow of water. “What is needed is a master plan for draining rainwater. The lead off drains on the other side of the tracks would have disappeared over time. Also in many places, culverts have been closed. A classic example is Poonamallee High Road, which had 13 cross drains in the urban stretch but only one remains now.”