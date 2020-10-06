Highways dept. covers drains under construction with steel decks

Traffic can be allowed on these stretches during the day

The Highways Department has started using steel sheets on city’s arterial roads during construction of stormwater drains to allow unhindered traffic movement. Motorists using the East Coast Road (ECR) and Poonamallee High Road have benefited from this move.

“Though the idea is not new, we do not want to delay work due to the lack of permission for diverting traffic. We are behind schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We can finish the work this monsoon season instead of waiting for the rains to stop,” said an official.

The department is carrying out the work in at least 20 spots in and around the city and these steel decks are being used at three spots.

Another official said that during the time meant for curing of cement concrete, the steel decks will remain in place and traffic will be allowed on these stretches.

At a fast pace

“With these decks, we are able to work at night just by removing them. We need traffic diversion only at night when the sheets are removed,” said an engineer. Around 75% of the work on drains have been completed so far.