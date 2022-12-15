Highways department to construct limited use bridge at Ekattuthangal

December 15, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Highways department will construct a limited use bridge across the Adyar river at Ekattuthangal. The facility will connect Jafferkhanpet and Ekattuthangal for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

A source in the department said an old dilapidated causeway was demolished in 2018 and residents in the area had been seeking a replacement since then. “The new bridge will offer connectivity to those working in the Guindy Industrial Estate and to those working in Ashok Nagar and beyond. We will be constructing a bridge with culverts below to allow free flow of water and higher than the water level,” said an official.

Sekar, an autorickshaw driver, said in the absence of the causeway, pedestrians and cyclists had to take the bigger bridge. People found it difficult to climb up, especially during rush hours. “It takes close to 20 minutes to cross the bridge sometimes,” he said.

Saidai P. Subramani, councillor of Ward 139, who wrote to the Highways Minister seeking a limited use bridge, said students of government high and higher secondary schools suffered the most in the absence of a footbridge across the Adyar. Many students from Ekattuthangal had to travel to Ashok Nagar to reach their schools.

“The bridge should be constructed in such a manner that it can be used during rainy season as well. Autorickshaws too should be allowed on it. This will help reduce traffic on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai. We would be happy if both sides of the big bridge get two limited-use bridges,” he added.