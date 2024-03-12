Highways Department begins work on subway near Wimco Nagar railway station

March 12, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Highways Department has begun construction of its portion of the subway at Wimco Nagar in Tiruvottiyur.

The work, being taken up at a cost of ₹25.09 crore, includes building approaches and service lanes, a sump and motor room, and installing lighting equipment. The Southern Railway completed its portion of the work, i.e., pushing the box structure in place, in October 2023, following which the department floated tenders for its work. “We had to wait for the railways to complete its portion to commence ours. Land acquisition has been completed, and there will be no problems to completing the construction on time,” a source in the Highways Department said.

The project, which was announced in 2010, is expected to be completed in 18 months, and the 7.5 m wide subway is being constructed to close level crossing 4 on the Gummidipoondi line. It is coming up near the Wimco Nagar railway station. Its total length will be 342 m, with the Highways Department’s portion measuring 194 m.

V. Rajkumar, a resident, said this had been a long-pending demand of motorists in the area and its completion would help reduce travel time. “The department must ensure that the subway does not get flooded during the rain, since it will hamper the movement of traffic,” he added.

