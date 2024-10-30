Highways Department begins cleaning drive on city roads

The Highways Department on Wednesday started a special campaign to remove soil, building debris and garbage from footpaths and road sides in the city. The department manages roads for a length of 370 km, including the arterial Anna Salai, Poonamallee High Road and Jawaharlal Nehru Salai.

“Earthmovers and other equipment were pressed into service to remove the earth dug up and piled along trenches by various line departments in several areas. These were removed from MGR Salai in Kottivakkam, Pammal Nalla Thambi Street in Taramani and some streets in Ramapuram. The mud causes roads to become slushy during rain, sometimes causing accidents,” explained an official source.

At least 25 roads were cleared of mud, construction debris and other garbage. Potholes were temporarily repaired with wet macadam mix by workers. “People, who take up repairs to property, conveniently dump debris and other wastes on the footpaths. They don’t even take the effort to dump the garbage near the bins, which are cleared daily,” said an official source. \

Wastes, including bags filled with debris, thermocol pieces, silt from drains, torn gunny bags, plastic packaging material were removed in the drive, which will continue after the Deepavali festival. “We will hold such drives regularly,” the official added.

Kottivakkam resident K. Natarajan said that like the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Highways Department too should have a wing to clear garbage from roads. “Many roads are cut open by Metrowater and Electricity department and footpaths by internet companies. Perhaps the Highways can have ducts along the roads for accommodating water lines, power and internet cables. This would save re-laying costs,” he suggested.

