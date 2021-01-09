High-tech command centre to be set up soon: Chennai Police Commissioner

A helping hand: Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal inaugurating the employment centre in Pudupet.

CHENNAI

09 January 2021 01:17 IST

Self-employment centre for police families opened at Pudupet

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Friday said a command and control centre with modern facilities will be set up for surveillance and monitoring activities soon.

Mr. Aggarwal inaugurated a self-employment centre for families of police personnel at the police quarters in Pudupet.

He said the city police had been implementing a slew of measures for the welfare of police personnel and their families. Children’s parks, playgrounds and community halls have been set up at police quarters. Now, the employment centre has been set up with tailoring machines in Pudupet.

Responding to queries by the reporters on maintenance of CCTV devices, Mr. Aggarwal said the State government had sanctioned funds for the maintenance of CCTV cameras and a protocol had been drafted to check all devices regularly. “The condition of all CCTV devices in each police station limits will be checked once in 10 days. Steps have been taken to install additional CCTV devices from government sanctioned funds under the Nirbhaya Scheme,” he said.

“These devices will be connected to the control room and will stream footage in real time. The command and control centre will be set up with all facilities. If something unusual happens, it will send alerts. It will be useful for us to direct the patrol vehicle in nearby areas,” Mr. Aggarwal said. The Commissioner said the Central Crime Branch had registered two cases against eight persons — four, including two Chinese nationals, have been booked for harassing and extorting exorbitant interest rates by running online loan apps, and four more for procuring and supplying 1,100 SIM cards to them. A first information report had been sent to the Enforcement Directorate for probes into the money trail, he added.

He also said restrictions will be implemented on beaches and other roads on Kanum Pongal.