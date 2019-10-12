High mast lamps fail to light up junction near Madhavaram Mofussil Bus Terminus

Waiting or walking in a space that is not adequately-lit can at times be highly disturbing. And that has been the experience of vistors at Madhavaram Mofussil Bus Terminus (MMBT).

There are three high-mast lamps at the Madhavaram junction in front of the bus terminus.

One high mast lamp faces Moolakadai; another, Ennore; and one more, faces Red Hills. The first two high-mast lamps don’t function at all. The one facing Red Hills is only partially functional — only a few bulbs glow.

As all long-distance buses heading towards Andhra Pradesh start their journey at the mofussil bus terminus in Madhavaram, the number of commuters is huge.

“The roundtana does not have adequate illumination (by way of street lights) around it, except for the high-mast lamps. As two of these high-mast lamps are not functioning, motorists are unable to see those coming in the opposite direction,” says S. Prakash, a motorist from Retteri.

Hundreds of vehicles including container lorries that head to the Chennai port use GNT Road. The stretch has nearly half-a-dozen private container freight depots.

Commuters at the bus stop — located at the junction towards Red Hills — say they are at high risk for accidents boarding MTC buses at the bus stop, especially during the evening rush hour, as speeding vehicles coming from Rettai Eri are not clearly visible. Besides, commuters says they are unable to see the route number and destinations on the buses clearly due to poor lighting at the junction.

“Steps will be taken to install more lights at the existing high-mast lamp at the junction soon,” says a State Highways official.