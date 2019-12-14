High-mast lamp to illuminate busy stretch

A new high-mast lamp has been installed at the intersection of Chennai – Tiruvallur High (CTH) Road and Third Main Road in Ambattur Industrial Estate. With this move, the Telephone Exchange junction is the first to get a high-mas lamp that comes with five pairs of LED lights.

At present, the intersection below the Chennai Bypass does not have adequate street lights, that is if one does not count a few flash lights. The carriageway on the Bypass above the intersection does not have street lights and motorists depend on the head lights of their vehicles. An ambulance has been permanently stationed near the Ambattur toll plaza on the Bypass to help the accident victims. The police patrol also makes routine rounds warning motorists halting on the carriageway of the Bypass.

“The new high-mast lamp will help the visibility of motorists, especially on the Bypass as most of the vehicles there come at high speed once they cross the toll plaza in Ambattur,” said K. Satyanarayanan, a motorist from Nolambur.

Goods-laden lorries cross the junction to reach industrial units in Ambattur, Pattaravakkam, Korattur, Mannurpet, Athipet and Ayyapakkam. For other motorists, the junction is a short route to reach Anna Nagar and Tirumangalam from Ambattur, Mannurpet, Thirumullavoyal, J.J. Nagar and Maduravoyal. Motorists said that unlike other intersections on the CTH Road, traffic is slow at Ambattur Telephone Exchange intersection mainly due to the narrowness of the carriageway near the intersection. Waiting time at the junction during rush hour, on an average, is around 20 minutes.

“Additional street lights around the intersection below the Bypass will also be installed for better lighting,” said a Corporation official.