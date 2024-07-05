High-level probe under way into bomb threats to schools, says Commissioner

City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Friday said a high-level investigation, along with the help of international agencies, is under way to probe the series of bomb threat calls and mails sent to schools and other institutions in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters here after inaugurating a new parking facility at the Commissioner’s office, Mr. Rathore said, “A higher level investigation, which is being handled by multiple agencies, is on. At the national level, we are conducting investigations with the help of international agencies. There are challenges too. However there is good progress in the investigation. Soon, we will be able to find the culprits who made the threat calls and mails.”

Mr. Rathore said the city devised a standard operating procedure (SOP) for schools that needs to be followed in the event of receipt of any bomb threat. The Deputy Commissioner of Police has briefed the school administrations and the principals. “We have 100% coordination with the schools,” said Mr. Rathore.

ADVERTISEMENT

State-wide training

The Commissioner also said a State-wide training was conducted on the new criminal laws for police personnel across the State. “In Chennai city, we have given both offline and online training to police personnel. In the first phase, we have given 100% training to the personnel in law and order, and crime. We will extend the training to the personnel in the Armed Reserve and special units,” he said.

“So far, there has been no issue in invoking the new criminal laws. I am telling you from my experience. They changed the serial numbers of old laws in the new laws. When we discussed it with the officers, they did not report any issue while filing the FIR,” he added.

100% relief to petitioners

On the number of petitions received, he said, “We are receiving petitions through several ways. We are assuring them time-bound disposal after due investigation. Our intention is to give 100% relief to the petitioners who come with grievance. After inquiry, we also conduct a sample check to see whether they are satisfied or not,” said Mr. Rathore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.