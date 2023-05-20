HamberMenu
High-intensity lights to be installed at Chennai airport runway for safe landing of flights

For fixing these lights at the Guindy end of the runway, about 10 acres of land was needed from the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA). Sources said discussions are on with OTA in this regard

May 20, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In an effort to help flights land despite reduced visibility conditions, the Airports Authority of India will install additional high-intensity lights at Chennai airport.

At the Guindy-end of the main runway — which is about 12,000-feet long, additional high-intensity lights will be fixed to help pilots land safely. For fixing these lights, about 10 acres of land was needed from the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) and sources in the State government said they held discussions with OTA and AAI. “AAI will be able to get working permission to set up these lights for better landing facilities in the main runway,” a source said.

AAI officials said that at present the lights functional now for category 1 operations (CAT 1) were not sufficient for low visibility conditions. During During foggy weather conditions, smog or rain, the high-intensity lights will be useful, an official said.

“These lights act like an arrow and guide pilots with better navigation. From a length of 510 metres, the new high-intensity lights will be placed for another 900 metres,” he added.

Meanwhile, sources said efforts are on to improve the Instrument Landing System at the Guindy end of the runway which too will aid landing in low visibility conditions.

