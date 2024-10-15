GIFT a SubscriptionGift
High-end bikes racing on ECR, OMR seized

Published - October 15, 2024 01:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Traffic Enforcement Division of Tambaram City Police apprehended motorists with high-end bikes for racing on the East Coast Road (ECR) and Rajiv Gandhi Salai (Old Mahabalipuram Road(OMR).

In an effort to prevent accidents and save lives, on the orders of Tambaram City Police Commissioner Abhin Dinesh Modak, Traffic Division police personnel led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Samay Singh Meena conducted a special vehicle check on Sunday morning in the Muttukadu area of East Coast Road.

Mr. Meena said based on information received from the public and social activists about two-wheelers being ridden at high speeds on the ECR and OMR posing a threat to public safety and causing road accidents, resulting in fatalities for both riders and innocent bystanders, strict action has been taken against these offenders.

During the intense vehicle inspection, 15 two-wheelers, in the price range of ₹2 lakh to ₹19 lakh, with high engine capacities, were caught speeding. Cases were registered, and the riders arrested. After being severely warned and counselled by senior police officers, the arrested individuals were released on bail.

Mr. Meena added similar checks would be conducted regularly to prevent illegal racing.

