Chennai

High Court shocked by YouTuber’s language on recorded conversations

The Madras High Court was on Thursday shocked to hear the recorded conversations between YouTuber M. Madan Kumar, 29, and his teenage subscribers against whom he reportedly used abusive and vulgar language.

When an anticipatory bail petition filed by him was listed for hearing before Justice M. Dhandapani, Government Counsel requested the court to listen to the language used by the petitioner before taking a call on the plea for advance bail.

Shocked to hear the recordings, the judge asked petitioner’s counsel to listen to them before appearing again on Friday.

In his petition, the applicant claimed that he always maintained decency and decorum, and that a false complaint had been lodged against him by other jealous YouTubers.


