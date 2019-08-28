High Court reverses acquittal in 13-year-old bonded labourers case

The Madras High Court on Tuesday reversed the acquittal of a rice mill owner’s son from a 13-year-old bonded labourers’ case, found him guilty of the offence and sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment. Justice P. Velmurugan allowed an appeal preferred by one of the six Dalit victims and directed the convict Selvakumar of Tirukazhukundram in Kancheepuram district to pay a compensation of ₹50,000 each to the rescued bonded labourers.

According to the prosecution, the present convict and his father had engaged the six Dalits as bonded labourers by paying ₹3,000 for each of them in 2006. The police booked a case against the father-son duo. The prime accused died pending trial and his son got acquitted from all charges at the end of the trial. After taking up the case for final hearing recently, the judge found sufficient materials for conviction.