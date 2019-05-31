Chennai

High Court orders status quo on museum

The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered maintenance of status quo on the issue of reported plans to shift Sangita Vadyalaya from Chennai to New Delhi. Justices N. Sathish Kumar and P.T. Asha passed the interim order on a PIL petition filed against the proposed shifting.

