High Court dismisses case against Kauvery Hospital

The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking a direction to Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to prevent Sri Kauvery Medical Care (India) Limited from operating the Kauvery Hospital from the existing building on Luz Church Road in Mylapore here.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and R. Hemalatha refused to entertain the petition after the CMDA counsel informed the court that all necessary approvals including building plan permission had been obtained for the hospital and that even deviations in the construction had been regularised by the housing department.

‘Act in two weeks’

However, since it was the grievance of the petitioner, S.P. Surendranath Karthik of Madipakkam, that the CMDA had not replied to a detailed representation made by him on August 12, the Bench directed the officials concerned in the CMDA to dispose of the representation in accordance with law within two weeks.

When the petitioner’s counsel insisted that his case may not be dismissed and instead disposed of, the judges refused to accept his plea. They wanted to know the reason for the petitioner having filed a case selectively against one hospital in the city when it was common knowledge that most of them do not have adequate vehicle parking facilities.