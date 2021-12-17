High Court asks if BDOs can usurp functions of panchayat presidents

The Madras High Court on Thursday sought an explanation from the Centre and State Governments on the role of elected representatives, such as village panchayat presidents, in identifying and executing civil works under Centrally-sponsored schemes such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme (MGNREGS) and the extent to which Block Development Officers (BDOs) can interfere in such functions.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar wanted the Union Ministry of Rural Development and State government to respond to a case filed by Village Panchayat Presidents’ Association in Tiruvannamalai district by January 3.

The judge said he had come across a few cases where the common complaint was that of the executive officials sidelining the elected representatives and completely taking over the implementation of government schemes. V. Lakshminarayanan, counsel for the petitioner association, said the 45 village panchayat presidents under Kalasapakkam panchayat union in Tiruvannamalai district had been reduced to nothing because the BDO takes all decisions with respect to central schemes.

“The elected representatives can’t even take a decision on building a toilet under the Swachh Bharat Mission because even that is decided and executed only by the BDO,” he lamented.

He claimed people who were totally unconnected with policy implementation were interfering with the functions of the panchayat with the active support of politicians and government officials. Though a 2006 Government Order clearly states that the disbursement of wages under MGNREGS must be done only through the panchayat presidents, the BDO had been bypassing the requirement, the counsel said.

“The entire panchayat raj system will fail if the officials fail to act within their bounds,” he contended and sought for a direction to restrain the BDO from interfering with the functions of the panchayat presidents.