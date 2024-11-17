Higginbothams, synonymous with Anna Salai, is more than a landmark

A majestic structure with a splash of white on Anna Salai, Higginbothams is home to one of the largest collections of books. It is more than a landmark. A book lover’s paradise that has survived the test of time holds within it a little piece of the city itself.

Abel Joshua Higginbotham started a small book store on Mount Road in 1844. As he discovered more about the city, the collection of books grew. Decades later, the store housed a vast collection of books and stationery. In 1891, C.H. Higginbotham took over the store after his father Abel Joshua passed away. In 1904, the store shifted to its present premises. With a high roof and chequered floor, the store was a massive one, built under the supervision of the owner. Subsequently, it printed and published books. Its supply expanded and numerous outlets were opened.

In 1949, Amalgamations Group took over the store. The number of visitors was a constant. Some VIPs, like C.N. Annadurai, were its customers. With changing times, the store offered a discount on 5,000 titles in 2015. Despite the competition from new book stores and online platforms, the book lovers hold this place close to their hearts.