Heroin worth ₹100 cr. seized at city airport

CHENNAI

07 May 2021 23:51 IST

Two Tanzanian nationals arrested

In one of the biggest seizures of narcotics, Customs officials at Chennai airport seized 15.6 kg of heroin worth ₹100 crore from two Tanzanians on Friday.

Following a tip-off, officials at the airport were on high alert. A Tanzanian couple, Deborah Eliah, 46, and Felix Obadia, 45, who arrived from Johannesburg via Doha, were intercepted at exit. Officials found the contraband in their luggage.

Deborah Eliah was travelling to India for medical treatment along with her attendant Felix to a super speciality hospital in Bengaluru on a visa granted to them on the basis of communication from the hospital. As they could not get any flight to Bengaluru, they landed in Chennai. Both have been arrested under NDPS Act, said Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, in a release.

