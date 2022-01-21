Heroin and gold seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI

21 January 2022

About 1.07 kg of heroin worth ₹7 crore and 1.52 kg of gold and other goods worth ₹69.44 lakh was seized at the airport by Chennai Air Customs and two passengers have been arrested in this regard, according to a release.

On Thursday, around 3 a.m., 29-year-old Judith Twinomwebembezi, a resident of Uganda, arrived from Sharjah. She was detained by officials who found she 108 capsules that contained heroin hidden in her innerwear. Totally, 1.07 kg of heroin was seized and she was arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985 read with Customs Act, 1962.

In another case, Mohammed Aasik, who arrived from Dubai, was found carrying gold paste in cylindrical rods in the baggage and two gold chains in his pocket which totally weighed 1.52 kg. He was also carrying electronic goods in his luggage. He was arrested.

