Hernia surgery performed on 23-day-old infant

Published - September 14, 2024 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

SRM Global Hospitals performed an emergency surgery on a premature baby with Amyand’s hernia, a rare condition in which the appendix is located in the groin. The boy, who was born at 28 weeks, underwent the surgery on the 23rd day after his birth. The surgery was performed in three parts — inguinal exploration that was performed to examine and assess the groin area, appendectomy to remove the appendix and herniotomy to repair the hernia by removing the hernia sac and fixing the defect in the abdominal wall. Post-procedure, the baby recovered well. The paediatric surgery team, led by M. Saravana Balaji and N. Prathiba, performed the procedure with the assistance of the anaesthesia team, according to a press release.

