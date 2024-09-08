Heritage walk gives participants a look at ICF’s contribution to India’s railway systems

As part of The Hindu Made of Chennai campaign, a heritage walk to the Chennai Rail Museum in Perambur was held on Sunday, offering participants a glimpse into the rich history and evolution of the railways in India. It was jointly organised by The Hindu, Madras Photo Bloggers, and Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai, with 40 participants.

The walk was not only allowed the participants an opportunity to explore the museum but also let them appreciate the critical role that railways have played in the city’s development and India’s transportation history. The museum is located within the Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

The walk began at the outdoor train displays, where visitors were greeted by a huge collection of historical trains. From steam-powered locomotives to more modern coaches, each exhibit showcased a distinct chapter in the history of the Indian Railways. Participants observed the detailed craftsmanship of the trains that stood as symbols of technological advancement and industrial achievement. The vast collection of coaches and wagons helped illustrate the evolution of train travel.

At the next stop, visitors were introduced to miniature railway models, offering a closer look at the engineering expertise of the ICF. The models highlighted the remarkable craftsmanship that has come to define the ICF’s contribution to India’s railway infrastructure. They also observed the ‘old type lanterns’, tools that were once used to light the way for trains. These symbolised the critical role of safety equipment in ensuring smooth railway operations, while also highlighting how the progress the technology has made.

Thirupurasundari Sevvel, the curator of the walk, said: “A must-visit museum and an interesting way to understand Nagarum Nam Nagaram-Chennai through railways.”

The walk continued with a stop at the signalling and telegraph systems display, where participants were told about the essential role these systems played in ensuring safe train operations. In addition to these highlights, participants also explored indoor exhibits featuring historical photographs, artefacts, and interactive displays.