Heritage structure in King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, will be completely revived in two months

The historic structure in the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, will be completely revived in about two months. The Public Works Department has completed nearly 80% of the work to rehaul the iconic red brick building that serves as an administrative block.

Built in 1905, the main administrative building is a single-storey, exposed brick structure with verandahs and brick handrails on all sides. Spread over nearly 35,779 sq.ft., the T-shaped edifice has large rooms and halls used as offices and labs.

When PWD’s Building Centre and Conservation Division (BCCD), a dedicated wing for heritage conservation, started the ₹8.30 crore renovation project, the Madras Terrace roof and interior walls had fallen into disrepair.

Officials said that replastering the damaged ceiling with lime mortar, replastering the brick walls, pillars and pointed arches on both floors were given priority. Some of the joists supporting the ceiling were replaced. The building would be ready by August.

While the restoration initiative treated leaky terrace and renewed ornamental stones, efforts were taken to capture the essence of a bygone era. The building had undergone a substantial expansion in 1914 under engineering contractor Masilamoni Mudaliar. Its roof has been raised to resemble turrets.

The division has also taken up renovation of annexe building, also called as media room, at a cost of ₹5.25 crore. Officials noted that nearly 65% of this exposed brick structure was damaged. It features Madras Terrace and Jack Arch roofing in the inner portion.

“This annexe building had faced more damage than the main structure. We are strengthening the Jack Arch roof, flooring and replacing exposed bricks on the exterior portion of the building. The leaky roof is now being provided with waterproofing solutions,” said an official.

About 40% of the project to breathe life into the minimally used building has been finished so far. Spread over 5,918 sq.ft, the structure is 110-years old. Construction materials are being sourced from places like Elayirampannai in Virudhunagar district, Thirukattupalli and Tenkasi to ensure authenticity of the heritage structures, officials said. The project will be completed by the year-end.

