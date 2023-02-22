ADVERTISEMENT

Heritage enthusiasts learn history of Tamil Nadu police at INTACH event

February 22, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

A room has been dedicated at the Police Museum to the bomb squad to showcase various explosives, protective and detection equipment; Steve Borgia conducts a heritage tour of the museum

The Hindu Bureau

Steve Borgia conducting the INTACH Chennai Chapter heritage tour of the Tamil Nadu Police Museum on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The Tamil Nadu Police Museum in Egmore is testament to the achievements of the police department but also the history of the developments in policing and technology over the years.

Acquired by the first police commissioner J.C. Boulderson in 1856 from C. Arunagiri Mudaliar, it was used by commissioners till 2014. The museum contains nearly ₹10 crores worth objects from across the State and was established during the transition between two political parties.

On Wednesday, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) conducted a heritage tour of the museum by Steve Borgia who provided a historical context to the building and museum.

The police constables had been trained to take visitors through the guided tour which looked at achievements of the Tamil Nadu police and historical events that shaped policing.

Visitors remembered reading or hearing about events included in the display such as the Coimbatore bomb blast. Bharath Raj, museum’s curator, says the museum offers the younger generation an opportunity to understand the police as a force different from popular cinematic depictions. “We were particular to preserve the old look of the building and many police officers gave their suggestions and inputs regarding its curation,” he says.

The museum houses examples of modes of transport used by police officers from the spring cycle to the bulletproof car. Also on display is a confidential document copier and shredder that a constable explained was used by top officials when handling sensitive information.

Pictures of Madras Central Prison a few hours before its demolition and Puzhal prison are enlarged on display as well as a restored cell unit from Tondamuthur Police Station in Coimbatore for visitors to understand a prison setting.

The Commissioner’s office is open in its glory and visitors are invited to sit on this seat of power surrounded by instruments no longer in use today.

A room has been dedicated to the bomb squad to showcase various explosives, protective and detection equipment. Through the museum, one can form a history of policing methods as the Madras Police were the first to employ fingerprinting and the first to go wireless in 1923. Medals and achievements by officers and the force are on display as well.

“Over the years, this building underwent many changes; toilets and partitions were added and eventually it caved in on itself”, said Mr. Borgia.

Sujatha Sankar, convenor, INTACH- Chennai, said a building must breathe as humans do and when in use, it will be looked after.

