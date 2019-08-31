Heritage building at Connemara library undergoing renovation

Since the first week of August, a heritage building at the Connemara Public Library in Egmore is undergoing renovation. The building houses old government documents, back issues of newspapers; rare books and magazines and journals and that have long gone out of circulation.

According to M. Ganesha, Librarian In Charge, the building which measures 20,000 sq. ft was built in 1894. The last renovation work was taken up in 2006. The ongoing work is being carried out at a cost of ₹.1.5 crore and is scheduled to be completed by March 2020,” says the librarian.

Fixing cracks on the wall, rainwater leakage, replacement of damaged wooden racks and giving a fresh coat of varnish to the furniture are part of the repair work.

“Access to the reading materials at this section is restricted, as most of them are centuries-old and their pages are fragile. We take utmost care to preserve them. But with special request people are allowed to refer these books and documents; but they are not meant for lending. Also, we have made arrangements to ensure that the ongoing renovation doesn’t prevent the readers from accessing the materials,” says the librarian.