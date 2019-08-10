Madras Heritage Motoring Club, a premier vintage and classic car and bike club, will conduct ‘The Chennai Heritage Auto Show’ on August 18 at Sri Ramachandra Convention Centre, Tiruvanmiyur.
About 140 vintage and classic cars and nearly 40 bikes are expected to participate in the event to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Actor Revathi would inaugurate the event which nearly 25,000 people are likely to visit.
V. Sumantran, chairman, Celeris Technologies, would give a talk on ‘History of Automobiles in Tamil Nadu’ along with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage as part of the Madras Week celebrations.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor