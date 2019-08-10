Madras Heritage Motoring Club, a premier vintage and classic car and bike club, will conduct ‘The Chennai Heritage Auto Show’ on August 18 at Sri Ramachandra Convention Centre, Tiruvanmiyur.

About 140 vintage and classic cars and nearly 40 bikes are expected to participate in the event to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Actor Revathi would inaugurate the event which nearly 25,000 people are likely to visit.

V. Sumantran, chairman, Celeris Technologies, would give a talk on ‘History of Automobiles in Tamil Nadu’ along with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage as part of the Madras Week celebrations.