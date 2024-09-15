Here’s how this puppeteer keeps an age-old art alive in Chennai

“I simplify subjects that are complex and bring them to life through puppetry,” says Isai Prakash, an artist who has been freely performing with shadow puppets, hand puppets, life-sized puppets, and forum theatres across schools and colleges in Chennai. Isai, along with a collective called Open House based in Perumbakkam, has made it his mission to engage in this one-of-a-kind, age-old form of storytelling.

The artists at Open House have been tackling pressing issues like climate change, recycling, women’s safety, and discrimination through the art of puppetry, all without feeling preachy. On stage, a colourful cast of animal puppets, including butterflies, spiders and elephants, bring these topics to life, making them both engaging and approachable for children and members of the public alike.

Brainstorming with the team

“Our performances are rooted in community stories,” explains Isai, who brings together storytelling, singing, posters, and dialogue in his shows. “The process of my puppetry starts with listening to what schools, colleges, or communities need at the moment — whether about reading books or to be mindful of their surroundings — and I start brainstorming ideas with our team. Even back in school, I wasn’t a star student, but I’d decode, dilute, translate everything through art to understand better. And that’s exactly what I do now,” he says.

For over a decade, Isai has been performing free for those in need. “Charging for these shows in schools isn’t the way,” he says. “I fund the free shows by teaching theatre privately, and over time, I’ve become a minimalist. Now, I even make my own clothes. A lot of us at Open House do the same.”

“Deepak, Karthik, Dharma, Iyapan, and Yuvi of The Open House have been incredibly supportive,” he adds.

‘Less conversations’

Deepak Nethaji from the Open House, who assists in scripting and making puppets from charts, chimes in. “Our joys stem from telling stories and engaging in conversations of the hour. There are many conflicts because of less conversations. As a team, we aim to bridge that gap through art.”

Open House stages four shows a month. Their latest project? A puppet show for students at MCC College, exploring the balance between screen time and books. Isai’s mother, Malini, also plays a role in every production, transforming into different characters. “I became a dolphin for this show at MCC,” she says. “I was behind the curtain, voicing the character, but at that moment, I was feeding my inner child. Puppetry is my chance to rediscover a joy I’d missed because of my domestic circumstances. This art, though, has only been a part of my life for the past three-four years, thanks to Isai.”

She pauses, reflecting: “When Isai first ventured into puppetry, I honestly thought it wouldn’t work in this digital era. But, after more than 500 shows, I am a part of his team, living the childhood dream I never got to chase.”