Here’s how Gen Z finds comfort in crochet, museums, and old-school pastimes

In Chennai, the old-school activities are making a come-back for the young crowd.

Crocheting a brand-new scarf with her mother has become a staple for Ananya, a student, all because of a Gen Z influencer who posted it on social media, which seeped into her and brought this idea to life. “Crocheting has been quite difficult because I’m not as nifty as my mum, but this hobby is proven to be quite fulfilling,” Ananya says.

Similarly, Shafeeq, a 24-year-old AI strategy consultant, visits a century-old mango juice shop in Chennai, a nostalgic find he discovered online. “Cafes and malls have become crowded and redundant. Old school places like this have a special charm now,” he says.

Historically, trends have a way of cycling back. Bell bottom jeans, for instance, came from the 1960s and 1970s, a fashion statement which reappeared in the late 1990s and the early 2000s, and in the recent years. However, Gen Z influencers seem to accelerate this nostalgic-hobby revival, breathing a new life into what some see as “uncool”. Shriya Siddhartha, an MBA student at IIT Madras, brings old-school vibes into her online feed like doodling, handwritten letters, exploring museums, and board game curation. When asked why Gen Z is moving toward nostalgic activities, Shriya says, “It is to find balance in our increasingly digital world. Many of these activities encourage face-to-face interactions and unplugged moments, which can be refreshing.”

Another Gen Z influencer Poushali Pammi, a final-year marketing management student in the city, feels the same about creating old-school content. She says that the urge to reconnect with simple pleasures stems from our fast-paced world. “Museums really calm me down, and I enjoy being a beginner and learning things from scratch. When influencers redefine what is considered cool by normalising and celebrating these hobbies, they challenge outdated perceptions and inspire others to embrace their interests without fear of judgment,” Poushali says.

And then, there’s a section of Gen Z that wants to connect with the trends and hobbies from the 1980s and 1990s, not only because they want to break free from the constant screen time, a form of escapism, but also to bond with their families. “Sometimes, museum dates or the other past-time hobbies create an opportunity for Gen Z to develop a strong bond with their parents and grandparents, sharing more experience together,” Shriya says.

Many were inspired to try these hobbies for the first time ever, Poushali says, talking about her social media followers. Ananya agrees with it. “I honestly wouldn’t have brought this idea [crocheting] to my mum had it not been for a reel, and I am sure that’s the case with a lot of people partaking of activities that the older generations used to do.”

Talking about old-school, film camera isn’t a miss, something that is admired by many. “I often use a film camera, so I could get a glimpse of how the time period of my parents felt like. This joy of discovery never fades,” Poushali adds. Perhaps, in the digital era, this younger crowd has been leading a return to the past, making the old school the new cool.