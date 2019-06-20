Here, it’s the police station that poses a threat

Personnel at Vyasarpadi police station have been working under a constant threat. And, it is not posed by the gangs of north Chennai. It, in fact, emerges from the dilapidated building that has housed the station since 1989.

The police station is located at Sathyamoorthy Nagar Main Road. While the crime and traffic wings operate from the first and second floors of the building, a tin shed with asbestos roofing functions as the law and order section.

The station stands in stark contrast with many others in the city that have new buildings. Initially an outpost, it was upgraded to a full-fledged police station in 1965.

In 1989, it was shifted to the present building constructed by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board. The state of the building has worsened over the years. Subsequently, the law and order wing shifted to the tin shed, sources said. “We cannot work in peace as it gets very hot and there is very little space,” said a policeman.

Personnel in crime and traffic wings complain of plaster falling from the ceiling. “I am scared to stand on the landing. I am not sure when it will come crashing down,” said another policeman.

A senior officer said that the process of identifying land and setting up a new police station is on. “There are some issues pertaining to the land, they will be sorted out soon,” he added.