Here is where you should flock today

It is the day for the 13th edition of Chennai Bird Race. The Madras Naturalists’ Society has put out a list of suggested places for birdwatching that can come in handy for participants and also those others who may want to hop along

The registrations for the 13th edition of Chennai Bird Race may be over, but that should not prevent you from going birding in places where you will find birds as well as bird-watchers today. Madras Naturalists’ Society states that registrations on the day of the event — January 26 — will not be entertained.

Places to head to

1. *Indian Institute of Technology, Adyar – tropical dry evergreen forest with exotic plantation

2. Pallikaranai Marsh – Open water interspersed with reeds and bulrushes

3. Adyar Estuary/Creek – Estuary with Mudflats

4. *Nanmangalam Forest Reserve – Scrub covered slopes and water covered pools

5. *Guindy National Park – Tropical Dry Evergreen Forest

6. *Vandalur Hills and Zoo – Undulating terrain with original scrub and planted trees

7. *Crocodile Bank – Coastal setting with artificial ponds and tall, planted trees

8. Pallavaram Hills – Original scrub and some trees

9. Manali and Madhavaram Jheel – these are wetlands

10. Edayanchatram — Open scrub

11. Thiruneermalai, Pammal — Hillock with some scrub

12. Red Hills and Cholavaram lakes

13. Ennore Creek – It is characterised by coastal vegetation

14. Chemmencheri Tank – a waterbody

15. Chembarampakkam Lake

16. Nayapakkam Wetland

17. Madras Christian College – Protected campus with planted tall trees

18. Muttukadu – Shallow backwaters connected to the Buckingham canal

19. Sriperambudur

Lake

20. Chengalpet lake and adjoining areas

21. *Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary

22. Madhuranthakam Lake

23. Pazhaverkadu (Pulicat) Lake area and SHAR Road

24. Poondi reservoir

25. Thenneri Lake

26. Paranur (on GST Rd)

27. Mudaliar Kuppam

28. Kelambakkam Kovalam Road

29. Siruthavur

RF

30. Perumal Eri (Mahabalipuram)

31. Perumbakkam Tank – Wetland

* Needs special permission and/ or tickets

