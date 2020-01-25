Here is where you should flock today

The registrations for the 13th edition of Chennai Bird Race may be over, but that should not prevent you from going birding in places where you will find birds as well as bird-watchers today. Madras Naturalists’ Society states that registrations on the day of the event — January 26 — will not be entertained.
Places to head to
1. *Indian Institute of Technology, Adyar – tropical dry evergreen forest with exotic plantation
2. Pallikaranai Marsh – Open water interspersed with reeds and bulrushes
3. Adyar Estuary/Creek – Estuary with Mudflats
4. *Nanmangalam Forest Reserve – Scrub covered slopes and water covered pools
5. *Guindy National Park – Tropical Dry Evergreen Forest
6. *Vandalur Hills and Zoo – Undulating terrain with original scrub and planted trees
7. *Crocodile Bank – Coastal setting with artificial ponds and tall, planted trees
8. Pallavaram Hills – Original scrub and some trees
9. Manali and Madhavaram Jheel – these are wetlands
10. Edayanchatram — Open scrub
11. Thiruneermalai, Pammal — Hillock with some scrub
12. Red Hills and Cholavaram lakes
13. Ennore Creek – It is characterised by coastal vegetation
14. Chemmencheri Tank – a waterbody
15. Chembarampakkam Lake
16. Nayapakkam Wetland
17. Madras Christian College – Protected campus with planted tall trees
18. Muttukadu – Shallow backwaters connected to the Buckingham canal
19. Sriperambudur
Lake
20. Chengalpet lake and adjoining areas
21. *Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary
22. Madhuranthakam Lake
23. Pazhaverkadu (Pulicat) Lake area and SHAR Road
24. Poondi reservoir
25. Thenneri Lake
26. Paranur (on GST Rd)
27. Mudaliar Kuppam
28. Kelambakkam Kovalam Road
29. Siruthavur
RF
30. Perumal Eri (Mahabalipuram)
31. Perumbakkam Tank – Wetland
* Needs special permission and/ or tickets