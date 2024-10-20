Here is how Pilates thrives in 2024 in Chennai

Sivaranjani Mothikumar tried Pilates for the first time at 31. Joining a class in Bengaluru, she felt compelled to bring the practice back home. That vision materialised a few years ago with the opening of her Pilates studio in Chennai.

“Although I teach both Yoga and Pilates, they are different disciplines, with no overlap between my mat Pilates and yoga classes,” says Ms. Sivaranjani, a STOTT Pilates-certified instructor who runs Swasti Pilates and Yoga Studio at Anna Nagar. “Pilates has different breathing techniques and is more about mobility, agility, posture, and body movement. Which is why, it is effective for injury rehabilitation.”

Number of studios increasing

When Pilates made its debut in Chennai over a decade ago, there wasn’t much buzz around it. Today, the number of studios is increasing, and Ms. Sivaranjani attributes the boom to social media. “Reformer Pilates is about using equipment, which has really taken off, thanks to social media. But I also offer mat Pilates, which relies on body weight and props.”

One of Sivaranjani’s long-time students, Bharathi Venkat, now in her late 40s, reflects on how Pilates is emerging in Chennai. “I initially joined because my doctor recommended Pilates to strengthen my core and help with my knee issues. Back then, most of those who came to the classes were of my age, but now I see many younger people eager to try it, which is fantastic,” she says. “Pilates is a key part of my self-care routine.”

On top of the growing buzz around Pilates, in 2018, Thrishya Reddy, along with her mother Vinatha Reddy, launched ‘The Pilates Studio’ in Chennai, a franchise of Namrata Purohit’s pioneering Pilates Studio. Ms. Thrishya recalls how she first discovered Pilates while studying in the U.K. “As a student, I wasn’t engaging in physical activity, and that was when I came across Pilates classes, which were quite popular,” she explains. “When I brought the concept to Chennai, we ensured our coaches were trained at Namrata Purohit’s Pilates Studio in Mumbai,” she adds.

Qualified trainers needed

Ms. Thrishya also points to the need for qualified trainers as Pilates continues to grow in popularity in the city. “Recently, I found that some gyms in Chennai have Pilates equipment but lack certified instructors. But it is important to have trained professionals who can provide personalised attention to clients’ fitness journeys,” she notes.

One common question they receive is whether Pilates is a weight-loss programme. “We never promote Pilates as a weight-loss method,” Ms. Thrishya clarifies. “Pilates is all about strengthening muscles, improving flexibility, and increasing mobility, focused on overall core strength and a holistic approach to fitness.”

Now, Ms. Thrishya and her mother have expanded their franchise to two locations — one on Khader Nawaz Khan Road and the other at Adyar — both focusing on reformer Pilates. According to her, their clientele ranges from information technology professionals and young mothers to the elderly. “At first, many people tried Pilates just to mix up their fitness routine and try something new. But once they experience its benefits, especially in core strengthening, they never look back,” she adds.