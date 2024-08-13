Here are the game centres to unplug, unwind, and recharge

With a ping of endless notifications from digital devices, some people from Chennai are hitting the escape button, a getaway from the online world.

Gameistry, a board game outlet at Egmore, opened in 2019 with the motto, ‘unplug, unbox and unwind’, to step away from the digital world. “We mostly offer medium to light games because families and friends come here mainly to unwind and relax. We have games in which the teach-time is 10 minutes, but the game-play lasts hours,” says Prem Sagar Sharma, general manager and partner, Gameistry. He knows the ins and outs of 250 games by heart.

Games for all

Here, board games are for everyone, regardless of age, starting from seven and above. After opening its Egmore outlet, Gameistry Entertainment noticed a jump in the board game scene in Chennai and other cities. “As board game retailers, we receive bulk orders, too, from smaller game cafes,” says Mr. Prem.

With heavy competition, it must stay constantly updated, already owning up to 1,500 board games. “We continuously research new games in the market, and if one suits our business, we add it to our collection. We mainly draw inspiration from The Spiel des Jahres, an annual board game award in Germany. That’s how we brought Splendor to Egmore, a game nominated in 2014, which has been our classic,” says Mr. Prem, who keeps learning new games from the seniors. On weekdays, the outlet charges a person ₹110 for an hour, and ₹130 at weekends.

When it comes to the outdoors, trampoline parks have been coming up in many parts of Chennai, catering to kids aged above 5 and adults well into their 40s and above.

Sachidhanandam, centre manager of Sky Jumper Trampoline Park at Velachery, says, “Trampolines are a part of Olympic sport because one can become a trained gymnast. With an increase in awareness of health and fitness, and lately unwinding and fun time, we are seeing more visitors each year. It’s not just teens and children, but plenty of adults, too, rediscover their inner child at trampoline parks.”

Risky stunts

However, it is essential to use trampoline carefully, especially for beginners, to avoid injuries. “We always have 7-8 gymnasts at our park to prevent risky stunts by the customers. We have also put in place strict safety protocols,” Mr. Sachidhanandam says. Weekends can be particularly challenging with larger crowds, he adds.

Sky Jumper is the second trampoline park to launch in Chennai. The first one was started in Delhi. It charges a person ₹700 for one hour, and ₹800 at weekends. Full-day packages are also offered.

Looking ahead, Sky Jumper plans to expand its parks to Coimbatore and other parts of Tamil Nadu. These parks will include soft-play areas for children aged below 10, says Mr. Sachidhanandam.

