December 17, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

The State government has set up a 12-hour helpline from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the office of the Secretary, Food Department, at Ezhilagam complex for issues relating to relief assistance of ₹6000. Residents of Chennai, who have been affected by the floods and have issues with getting the relief amount, can call 044-28592828 or 1100, an official press release issued here said. Fair price shops would give the amount and distribute forms from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

