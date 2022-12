December 16, 2022 02:46 am | Updated 02:46 am IST - CHENNAI

Public can contact the Centre’s toll-free number 1800112356 and the State government’s health helpline 104 to report violations of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act 2003 and to get advice on the harmful effects of tobacco use. The Health department, through Government Order 384, had banned e-cigarettes on September 3, 2018, according to the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.