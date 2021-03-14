Helpline to report unsafe sewer cleaning practices launched

Metrowater has introduced a helpline 14420 to enable residents to register complaints regarding unsafe practices during the cleaning of septic tanks or the sewer network.
A press release said residents could inform them about unsafe practices, such as workers not wearing safety masks, belts and gloves, and about unauthorised entry into septic tanks and manholes.
This is being done in adherence with the ‘Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge’, launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, to mechanise sewer and septic tank cleaning operations in cities.
Such unsafe operations have led to workers’ deaths. Moreover, house owners or contractors who employ the workers under unsafe cleaning conditions are also punishable under the Prohibition of Employment as a Manual Scavenger and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, the release said.
