Chennai

Helpline to report unsafe sewer cleaning practices launched

Metrowater has introduced a helpline 14420 to enable residents to register complaints regarding unsafe practices during the cleaning of septic tanks or the sewer network.

A press release said residents could inform them about unsafe practices, such as workers not wearing safety masks, belts and gloves, and about unauthorised entry into septic tanks and manholes.

This is being done in adherence with the ‘Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge’, launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, to mechanise sewer and septic tank cleaning operations in cities.

Such unsafe operations have led to workers’ deaths. Moreover, house owners or contractors who employ the workers under unsafe cleaning conditions are also punishable under the Prohibition of Employment as a Manual Scavenger and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, the release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2021 2:21:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/helpline-to-report-unsafe-sewer-cleaning-practices-launched/article34064412.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY