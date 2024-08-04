Campaign in Chennai to educate people to refrain from gender-based violence against women and transpersons

Chennai will become 100% safe for women, said Mayor R. Priya at the Thappunu Therinja Pattunu Kelu campaign organised by the Gender and Policy Lab of the Greater Chennai Corporation at Thiru-Vi-Ka Park on Saturday.

The campaign featured an awareness video, cultural events and an oath-taking event stressing bystanders to intervene and stop violence against women.

Mayor R. Priya said, "Chennai will become 100% safe city for women... Measures were taken, like installing CCTV cameras and lights in subways & bus stands, in the past 2 years based on a survey by the Gender and Policy Lab. Chennai has become safer for all." https://t.co/IHIBSzVzbspic.twitter.com/Lo7cpgsXfQ — R Aishwaryaa (@AishRavi64) August 3, 2024

Speaking to The Hindu, she mentioned that awareness programmes to educate people, specifically men, to refrain from gender-based violence against women and transpersons in the city, will be conducted. On a query about the lack of people to operate the hotline, she said, “The issue will be looked into. Helpline and other emergency numbers can be added in the nameboards of streets for the benefit of people.”

A senior Corporation official said 50 more persons would be appointed to run the 1913 helpline of the Greater Chennai Corporation soon.

At the event, A. Mohana, an autorickshaw driver in the city for six years, said that female drivers still endured harassment and teasing from their male counterparts daily. She said that women passengers were also subjected to such harassments. “In Veera Pengal Munnetra Sangam, almost 80% of the members are single mothers, most of them divorced, as their former husbands were unsupportive of working women,” Ms. Mohana said.

She further, said that in some poorly lit areas like Poonamallee Bypass Road, it is still unsafe for women to travel.

Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central) K.J. Praveen Kumar, citing a study by the Lab, stated that even as many touted Chennai to be safe, 62% of 3,000 persons surveyed reported that no one intervened during incidents of harassment. “They are called ‘mute bystanders’. This programme is to raise awareness among people to raise their voices when they witness incidents of harassment in public places, which can happen not just in bus stands or markets, but also in workspaces.”

The RDC and the Mayor stressed the importance of promoting gender equality at home. The Corporation has also launched Gender Clubs at schools to educate children on this issue, he added.

Council’s ruling party leader N. Ramalingam of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Zone -8 Ward Committee Chairperson K.P. Jain, Ward 101 Councillor Matilda Govindaraj, Gender and Policy Lab Policy Expert Vaishnavi C. Nathan and officials were present.