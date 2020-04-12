Helpline for the differently-abled, elderly flooded with calls

With 15,328 calls till Saturday night, the helpline for differently-abled persons and the elderly, managed by the Commissionerate for the Welfare of the Differently-abled to cater to their needs during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, has been flooded with calls.

Department officials said that with the involvement of 42 personnel to manage the helpline and a streamlined process with efficient coordination at district and taluk levels, all requests for essential needs were being catered to.

“So far, we have reached out to 66,463 persons, including differently-abled people, senior citizens and their family members. All officials in our department have risen to the occasion and are doing their best,” said Johnny Tom Varghese, director for the welfare of the differently-abled. According to Mr. Varghese, all information received through the calls are converted to a specific format and classified based on priority with the help of software tools. This information is then shared on a WhatsApp group where all district-level and top officials, including the Secretary of the Department, are present. Every request is then given an ID and tracked till closure. A majority of the requests are about need for food supplies, medicines and medical attention, he said.

Supplies to homes

Apart from this, he said the department had ensured supplies to 131 homes, run by the government and NGOs, for mentally-challenged persons, special children, and leprosy-affected persons. In addition, all children in these homes have been given a pack by Aavin, containing an assortment of sweets.

Welcoming the initiative, S. Namburajan, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC), said that many were still not able to reach the helpline due to heavy call traffic.

Acknowledging the difficulty, Mr. Varghese said that apart from the helpline in Chennai, requests received at the district-level and through other channels were also being attended to immediately.

Mr. Namburajan also stressed on the need for increasing funding allocated for the welfare of the differently-abled.