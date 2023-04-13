Helping students make informed decision on choosing their career path

April 13, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST

A plethora of options awaits students as they get ready to finish their schooling, much more than ever before. There are a wide range of courses to choose from, careers to aspire for, and areas of interest to delve into.

Bringing all of this and much more for students, parents, and teachers, the 20th edition of The Hindu EducationPlus Career Fair 2023 will be held at the Chennai Trade Centre Convention Hall, Nandambakkam, on April 15 and 16.

In every edition, the fair has aimed to give students insights into several areas, cater to their interests, and open up a world of educational opportunities for them.

The latest edition of the career fair will have all of this and make this experience possible for students by giving them the platform to engage with experts across diverse fields and representatives from various educational and financial institutions. Across several sessions, the fair will empower students of Classes 9 to 12, to make informed career decisions and help them choose the right courses and colleges.

Professor V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, will inaugurate the fair.

From sports management to the world of AI, emerging career paths and fields will be in focus on both the days. Emerging trends in higher education and effectively cracking competitive exams will be among the range of sessions for students.

In the previous edition held in June last year, students were given an opportunity to explore a range of careers through interactive talks, as well as engaging with representatives from national and international universities. Keeping up with the needs of the students, The Hindu EducationPlus has been organising career expos to aid students looking to pursue higher education both in India and overseas.

The Hindu EducationPlus Career Fair 2023 is presented by SRM, associate partners are Crescent Institute of Science & Technology, Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology, VELS Group of Institutions, Shankar IAS Academy. The banking partner is SBI.

To know more about the sessions and the fair, contact: +91 90940 41021, 90030 77030, 99622 26550. To register, please visit bit.ly/THEPCC2023 or scan the QR code given.