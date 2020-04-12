Helpful numbers in these times

In three time slots

Chennai Counsellors Foundation is offering free counselling service to those who may be weighed down under the burden of dealing with a variety of situations arising from the COVID-19 crisis.

“CCF has nearly 200 counsellors, and more than 20 of them have made themselves available for this volunteering initiative,” states Kalpana Suryakumar, president, CCF.

Kalpana points out that these counsellors would be available in three time slots in a day — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m; and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be a single point of contact for counsellors who have signed up for a particular time slot. When a caller states a preference for a particular time time slot, this point of contact will get in touch with the available counsellor, who will in turn call the person seeking help.

Kalpana says the counsellors will not give any advice, only try to help the caller think better, place the issues troubling them in their proper perspective, and focus on taking positive action.

The counselling programme started on April 5 and will continue until May 5. Kalpana says people are worried as much about the fallouts of COVID-19, such as their business being in the doldrums and career going into a tail spin, as about the immediate points of anxiety such as keeping oneself and one’s family safe from COVID-19.

The three points of contact are: C.R. Kalyanasundaram – 9445808145 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.); Janakiraman – 755 0021609 (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.); and Harini Sriram 9941447190 (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

“Distress” in RWAs

Recently, in a WhatsApp post that he circulated with friends, neighbours and acquaintances, Harsha Koda, coordinator of the Federation of OMR Residents’ Associations (FOMRRA) wrote that some leaders of RWAs were at their wit’s end trying to figure out how to help residents who are consumed by worry, verging on depression, on account of the current situation.

So, it was decided that there should be ready access to professional help for residents

“Prabha (co-founder, FOMRRA) and I have been working with the Schizophrenia Research Foundation — SCARF (www.scarfindia.org) for over 15 years in dispelling the stigma attached to mental health, and we reached out to SCARF seeking help in this situation and Dr. Padmavati, director, SCARF said that the psychologists at SCARF can offer tele-counselling to those in need,” says Harsha.

The phone number has been shared with the leaders of all FOMRRA — RWAs. Anyone can make use of the counselling helpline — 7305928515. Counselling will be offered in Tamil and English.

For students

In its essential form, Adarsh Student Counselling Centre exists for the students of the five schools and one college in Chennai that come under the Punjab Association here.

“We offer one-on-one counselling, group counselling and attitude training not only for the students of these schools and the college, but also to the teachers and parents. When the lockdown happened, we were wondering how to connect with our students, who may need us to address certain anxieties that they may have. So, we started the tele-counselling service, offering it in addition to the online counselling programme that had already been instituted. That is when we thought that we should start a lockdown counselling exercise, and extend it to students of other schools and colleges as well,” says Malathi Karthiban, chief counsellor, Adarsh Student Counselling Centre. It is a free counselling initiative that will run along the course of the lockdown period, adds Malathi.

The free counselling service can be accessed at 9677115852

During the lockdown period, the Tamil Nadu Psychology Association will be running an initiative that will have sixty psychologists setting aside time for people who may be racked by anxiety on account of the crisis. These psychologists will provide counselling in in Tamil and English; and timings are: from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Chennai (9962346966/ 9444936141), Kancheepuram (9094009085/9962026199), Tiruvallur (9043286526/9487553566), Vellore (9791520458/7299834184).

For contact details of other districts, visit www.tnpsya.org.

Round-the-clock support

Chennai-based mental-health organisation, Mastermind Foundation, a centre for mental health based in Chennai, is bringing a large number of psychologists from across India on one platform to offer counselling support, round-the-clock, in 11 languages. The details of the psychologists, their contact details and availability are on http://www.mastermind

foundation.com/.

On a range of concerns

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, is offering helpline support on a wide range of mental health concerns. A team of psychologists, psychiatrists and social workers are spearheading this initiative. The toll free helpline number is 080 46110007.

In multiple modes

Mumbai-based Arpan is offering counselling through multiple modes — chat-based counselling support via direct messaging on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and through a live chat function on https://www.arpanelearn. com/

The services can be availed from Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.; and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For telephonic counselling, call 98190 86444.