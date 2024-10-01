GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HelpAge India launches campaign to assist the elderly combat isolation, poverty, and neglect

The campaign will focus on sensitising students and senior citizens, creating an intergenerational bond

Published - October 01, 2024 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

HelpAge India on Tuesday launched a campaign to assist the elderly combat isolation, poverty, and neglect. 

Former judge of Madras High Court Justice S. Rajeswaran and Nasscom National Head (Government Relations and Skills Initiatives) Udaya Shankar inaugurated the campaign. S. Edwin Babu, director, HelpAge India Tamil Nadu, said the campaign would focus on sensitising students and senior citizens, creating an intergenerational bond. “Students will be sensitised to take care of senior citizens. We plan to conduct competitions at schools to promote intergenerational bonding. Schools will conduct ‘Grandparents’ Day’. Students will be taken to old-age homes to spend time with the residents. The events will be conducted throughout the year,” he said.

Justice Rajeswaran stressed the need for strengthening the role of non-governmental organisation in financial support and protection for the elderly, with assistance from the Government of India and the State government. “It is a disgrace when the police intervene to protect the elderly in a family. Children learn the importance of dignity of individuals from the way the elderly are honoured at home,” he said.

The United Nations has declared October 1 as the International Day for Older Persons. To commemorate this day, HelpAge India launched the campaign. Justice Rajeswaran also felicitated the senior citizens associations. Disability aids were also distributed to the elderly by members of the Thatikonda Vatsala Ramachandra (TVR) Foundation.

HelpAge India is a leading humanitarian, development, and campaign organisation working with and for the elderly in India for over 44 years. It was registered under the Societies Registration Act of 1860. It advocates strongly for their cause and supports and also runs age care programmes throughout the country to make lasting improvements in the lives of the disadvantaged elderly. It strongly believes in the potential of the elderly and their undeniable contribution to society. It also advises and facilitates the government in the formation of policy related to the elderly. 

