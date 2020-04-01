Chennai

Help to deal with stress

The Department of Public Health, in association with the National Health Mission, has come out with helplines to support people battling isolation and distress due to the lockdown.

It has prepared a chart with helpline numbers in various districts. The department has asked people to stay clear of negative thoughts because of the lockdown and has advised them to do positive things like spending time with family, listening to music, watching films, reading books, doing simple exercises and yoga and learning short-term online courses to improve skills.

The Department of Public Health has a 24-hour helpline at 104 and toll-free number 1800120555550.

Helpline numbers of the Tamil Nadu Association of Clinical Psychologists have also been issued for residents to take their help. The numbers for Chennai are: 9444297058, 9940211077 and 9840244405.

