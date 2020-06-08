Help desk set up for issuing e-pass at airport

CHENNAI

08 June 2020 00:02 IST

Facility useful for those taking flights at the last minute

For the benefit of passengers who land at the city airport without a T.N. e-pass, counters have been set up by the State government in the arrival hall.

Five such counters now issue nearly 150 passes a day on an average, an official said. “This week alone we have issued nearly 1,000 such passes to passengers. Not just issuing passes, the staff behind those counters can also clarify on other queries the passengers may have. It also works like a help desk. Passengers can always reach out if they have any problem,” he said.

The number of counters may get increased as and when the number of passengers goes up in the coming weeks, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Officials of Airports Authority of India said the facility might be helpful for passengers who take the flight at the last minute to rush to the city in case of an emergency. Sometimes, passengers who have had to attend a funeral or some family emergency won’t have the time to register on the portal. “Such emergency passes may be cleared quickly, but the passenger may forget to get one in the urgency. For them, this facility will be of help,” an official said.