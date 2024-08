NORKA Roots, under the Non-Resident Keralite’s Affairs (NORKA), Kerala government, has established a help desk at its Chennai satellite office in Kerala Tourism Development (KTDC), Rain Drops Hotel on Greams Road, to assist those affected by the Wayanad landslide. Contributions for the rebuilding efforts can be made to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) through the NORKA Roots office. For further info, contact: 9444787244, 9444186238, 044-28293020.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.