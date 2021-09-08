Help desk for issues in vaccination certificates

CHENNAI

08 September 2021 01:22 IST

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has decided to establish help desks at the State and Health Unit District-levels to sort out issues related to COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

In a communication to Deputy Directors of Health Services and city medical officer, Greater Chennai Corporation, the directorate said they were receiving queries from beneficiaries regarding vaccination certificates. The help desk, with designated officials, will sort out issues in the certificates including, non issuance, certificate correction (which is beyond the individual’s purview), merging of certificates and other related issues.

Beneficiaries are encouraged to use the self-correction utility of Co-WIN first by visiting www.cowin.gov.in. If the issue is not resolved, they can approach the district help desk or DDHS office. They need to approach the office of the DDHS in person or through mail for corrections to be made with relevant details/documents.

Advertising

Advertising

Corrections in the certificate labels, merging multiple first dose certificates, addition of passport details, reporting an unknown member and transfer of registered members to another account can be done by the beneficiary on the portal. The following corrections that cannot be done by beneficiaries should be escalated to the National Team for corrections - name, age, gender, vaccine name, date of first dose, date of second dose, batch of first dose, batch of second dose, photo ID and ID number, link passport, vaccinator name, vaccinated at, QR code, same date for first and second dose and others.

Beneficiaries can contact State health helpline - 104 - for any queries.