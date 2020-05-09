Help at hand

Following the May 3 announcement from Central government which gave the green signal for domestic helpers to resume work, RWAs have softened their stand on the question of whether to get them back on board. They seem to have left the matter to the discretion of every househol.

In some cases, societies relaxed the rules after consultation with residents.

“We had 100 housemaids and 50 drivers engaged by 52 flats in our apartment complex when we did a count before the lockdown began. During the two phases of the lockdown, we had good cooperation from residents — many of them managed without helpers. In some cases, we yielded to the request that domestic helpers continue working, on the condition that they are allowed to stay in the house. Since last week, around 10% of the maids are back to work, a majority staying within walking distance of our complex. Although we would have wanted residents to manage till the lockdown ended, we cannot impose rules in a society especially in such matters but we can try to influence their decisions,” says Lalithaa Mahesh, secretary, Shanthi Gulmohar Apartments, Mandaveli.

Before the lockdown, she says, the apartment complex had separate groups for owners and tenants. “We brought all of them together under one group called ‘Stay Home’ and this helped us win the trust of all residents about various steps we were taking for the safety of all,” says Lalithaa.

Apartment complexes have put various measures in place, before allowing domestic helpers in, and these include compulsory mask wearing inside the complex too, sanitising their hands regularly, and having body temperature being taken before allowing them inside.

Some residents have reduced the frequency of visits the maid servant makes in a week. “Before Corona I had the house maid coming every day, now I call her twice a week,” says a senior citizen residing at T.Nagar. During the first and second phase of the lockdown, the senior couple managed on their own. “Now, that restriction has been eased a bit as we wanted some help. Thankfully, she only works in one house.”

Regarding salaries, Lalithaa says, it’s an individual choice but we are planning to pay extra to some of our maintenance staff like the security guard, swimming pool caretaker and housekeeping staff.