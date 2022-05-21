Helmets rule to be enforced for pillion riders from May 23

Police appeal to two-wheeler riders to co-operate in making Chennai accident-free

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police plans to conduct a special drive from Monday to ensure that all two-wheeler riders and pillion riders comply with the helmet rule. Strict action will be taken against all those riding two-wheelers without wearing helmet as per the Motor Vehicles Act, the police warned.

According to an advisory of the traffic police, all motorists should follow the traffic rules and cooperate in the mission to make it an accident-free city.

An analysis of the data on road accidents involving two-wheelers from January 1 to May 15 this year reveals that 98 people were killed and 841 suffered injuries. Of these, 80 motorcycle riders and 18 pillion riders lost their lives and 714 motorcycle riders and 127 pillion riders were injured as they were not wearing helmet.