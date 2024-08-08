ADVERTISEMENT

Helmet compliance rate low among parents transporting children to schools, say Traffic Police 

Published - August 08, 2024 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The GCTP records 1,53,341 helmet violations and 1,04,721 pillion rider helmet violations until August 7, says police official

The Hindu Bureau

The GCTP launches initiative to improve helmet compliance among two-wheeler riders, by distributing 1,000 helmets to students from government and corporation schools. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ‘lowest helmet compliance rate’ is observed among parents transporting children to schools, according to Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP). 

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the ‘Zero Accident Day’ campaign, the GCTP have launched a major initiative to improve helmet compliance among two-wheeler riders, by distributing 1,000 helmets to students from government and corporation schools. This initiative is part of the GCTP’s broader strategy to step-up road safety, particularly among the city’s young and vulnerable commuters.

“Until August 7, the GCTP recorded 1,53,341 helmet violations and 1,04,721 pillion rider helmet violations. Despite a 90% compliance rate among drivers, only 63% of pillion riders adhere to helmet regulations. Alarmingly, the lowest compliance rate is observed among parents transporting their children to school,” said a police officer. 

Recognising the need to raise awareness about the importance of wearing helmets, especially for schoolchildren, the GCTP organised a helmet distribution event on Thursday, at the State Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School. During the event, parents were urged to ensure that their children wore helmets, reinforcing the collective responsibility of making Chennai, a city with zero traffic violations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Additional Commissioner of Police R. Sudhakar said, “The GCTP remains committed to safeguarding the lives of people and fostering a culture of road safety. Through initiatives like this, we aspire to not only improve compliance but also to instil lifelong safety habits among city’s youth.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US