Helmet compliance rate low among parents transporting children to schools, say Traffic Police 

The GCTP records 1,53,341 helmet violations and 1,04,721 pillion rider helmet violations until August 7, says police official

Published - August 08, 2024 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The GCTP launches initiative to improve helmet compliance among two-wheeler riders, by distributing 1,000 helmets to students from government and corporation schools.

The GCTP launches initiative to improve helmet compliance among two-wheeler riders, by distributing 1,000 helmets to students from government and corporation schools. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ‘lowest helmet compliance rate’ is observed among parents transporting children to schools, according to Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP). 

As part of the ‘Zero Accident Day’ campaign, the GCTP have launched a major initiative to improve helmet compliance among two-wheeler riders, by distributing 1,000 helmets to students from government and corporation schools. This initiative is part of the GCTP’s broader strategy to step-up road safety, particularly among the city’s young and vulnerable commuters.

“Until August 7, the GCTP recorded 1,53,341 helmet violations and 1,04,721 pillion rider helmet violations. Despite a 90% compliance rate among drivers, only 63% of pillion riders adhere to helmet regulations. Alarmingly, the lowest compliance rate is observed among parents transporting their children to school,” said a police officer. 

Recognising the need to raise awareness about the importance of wearing helmets, especially for schoolchildren, the GCTP organised a helmet distribution event on Thursday, at the State Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School. During the event, parents were urged to ensure that their children wore helmets, reinforcing the collective responsibility of making Chennai, a city with zero traffic violations.

Additional Commissioner of Police R. Sudhakar said, “The GCTP remains committed to safeguarding the lives of people and fostering a culture of road safety. Through initiatives like this, we aspire to not only improve compliance but also to instil lifelong safety habits among city’s youth.”

